If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Before It's Too Late

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is MDU Resources Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. MDU Resources Group managed to grow EPS by 12% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note MDU Resources Group's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 2.2% to US$5.6b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:MDU Earnings and Revenue History May 22nd 2021

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future MDU Resources Group EPS 100% free.

Are MDU Resources Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We note that MDU Resources Group insiders spent US$70k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for MDU Resources Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. With a whopping US$78m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is MDU Resources Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of MDU Resources Group is that it is growing profits. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for MDU Resources Group that you need to take into consideration.

The good news is that MDU Resources Group is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

