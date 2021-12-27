If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) Before It's Too Late

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Integra LifeSciences Holdings has grown EPS by 37% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Integra LifeSciences Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 15% to 18%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:IART Earnings and Revenue History December 27th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Integra LifeSciences Holdings's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Integra LifeSciences Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Integra LifeSciences Holdings has a market capitalization of US$5.8b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$178m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Is Integra LifeSciences Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Integra LifeSciences Holdings for a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Integra LifeSciences Holdings that you need to take into consideration.

Although Integra LifeSciences Holdings certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

