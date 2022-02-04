If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out ICC Holdings (NASDAQ:ICCH) Before It's Too Late

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like ICC Holdings (NASDAQ:ICCH). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

ICC Holdings's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, ICC Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, ICC Holdings's EPS shot from US$0.92 to US$2.12, over the last year. Year on year growth of 130% is certainly a sight to behold.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that ICC Holdings's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. ICC Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 6.2% to 12%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:ICCH Earnings and Revenue History February 4th 2022

ICC Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$51m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are ICC Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

ICC Holdings top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But my excitement comes from the US$63k that VP & Chief Financial Officer Michael Smith spent buying shares (at an average price of about US$15.84).

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that ICC Holdings insiders own a large chunk of the company. Actually, with 42% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. I'm reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have US$21m invested in the business, using the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Should You Add ICC Holdings To Your Watchlist?

ICC Holdings's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe ICC Holdings deserves timely attention. Even so, be aware that ICC Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But ICC Holdings isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

