If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Before It's Too Late

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Hologic's Improving Profits

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. It is therefore awe-striking that Hologic's EPS went from US$1.87 to US$8.04 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Hologic shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 20% to 47%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:HOLX Earnings and Revenue History October 20th 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Hologic?

Are Hologic Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$18b company like Hologic. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$116m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does Hologic Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Hologic's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Hologic for a spot on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Hologic (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

