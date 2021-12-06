If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Before It's Too Late

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Global Ship Lease's Improving Profits

In the last three years Global Ship Lease's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Global Ship Lease's EPS shot from US$0.87 to US$2.54, over the last year. You don't see 193% year-on-year growth like that, very often.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Global Ship Lease is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 10.4 percentage points to 51%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:GSL Earnings and Revenue History December 6th 2021

Are Global Ship Lease Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Global Ship Lease shares worth a considerable sum. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$85m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. At 11% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Is Global Ship Lease Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Global Ship Lease's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Global Ship Lease for a spot on your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Global Ship Lease you should be aware of, and 3 of them are potentially serious.

