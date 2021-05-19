If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Before It's Too Late

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Genie Energy's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. We can see that in the last three years Genie Energy grew its EPS by 8.1% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Genie Energy's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Genie Energy's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 23% to US$411m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:GNE Earnings and Revenue History May 19th 2021

Genie Energy isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$172m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Genie Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Genie Energy shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$18m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 10% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Genie Energy Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Genie Energy is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Genie Energy .

You can invest in any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

