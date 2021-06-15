If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Before It's Too Late

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

FS Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that FS Bancorp has managed to grow EPS by 31% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that FS Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note FS Bancorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 37% to US$125m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:FSBW Earnings and Revenue History June 15th 2021

Are FS Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own FS Bancorp shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$20m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 6.7% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add FS Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about FS Bancorp's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for FS Bancorp (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

