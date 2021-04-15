If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Before It's Too Late

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is eGain Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, eGain has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, eGain's EPS soared from US$0.16 to US$0.25, in just one year. That's a impressive gain of 57%.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). eGain shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 8.3% to 11%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:EGAN Earnings and Revenue History April 15th 2021

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past.

Are eGain Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own eGain shares worth a considerable sum. With a whopping US$96m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. At 32% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, like eGain, the median CEO pay is around US$1.5m.

The eGain CEO received total compensation of just US$287k in the year to . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Should You Add eGain To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about eGain's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. This may only be a fast rundown, but the takeaway for me is that eGain is worth keeping an eye on. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for eGain (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

