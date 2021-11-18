If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) Before It's Too Late

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

DLH Holdings's Improving Profits

In the last three years DLH Holdings's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. It's good to see that DLH Holdings's EPS have grown from US$0.60 to US$0.69 over twelve months. That's a 15% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). DLH Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.9% to US$232m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqCM:DLHC Earnings and Revenue History November 18th 2021

DLH Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$201m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are DLH Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did DLH Holdings insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$192k buying it. That puts the company in a nice light, as it makes me think its leaders are feeling confident. It is also worth noting that it was President Zachary Parker who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$95k, paying US$10.38 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that DLH Holdings insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$30m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 15% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add DLH Holdings To Your Watchlist?

One positive for DLH Holdings is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for DLH Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of DLH Holdings, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

