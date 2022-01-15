If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Before It's Too Late

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Cowen's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Cowen has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Cowen's EPS shot from US$4.33 to US$11.58, over the last year. You don't see 167% year-on-year growth like that, very often. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that, last year, Cowen's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Cowen maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 45% to US$1.9b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Cowen Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Cowen insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$40m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 4.2% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add Cowen To Your Watchlist?

Cowen's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Cowen for a spot on your watchlist. Even so, be aware that Cowen is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

