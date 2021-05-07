If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Before It's Too Late

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Business First Bancshares Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Business First Bancshares has grown EPS by 39% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of Business First Bancshares's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Business First Bancshares's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 77% to US$158m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:BFST Earnings and Revenue History May 7th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Business First Bancshares's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Business First Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

In the last year insider at Business First Bancshares were both selling and buying shares; but happily, as a group they spent US$86k more on stock, than they netted from selling it. Although I don't particularly like to see selling, the fact that they put more capital in, than they extracted, is a positive in my mind. We also note that it was the , John Ducrest, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$109k for shares at about US$23.93 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Business First Bancshares is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold US$33m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 6.7% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add Business First Bancshares To Your Watchlist?

Business First Bancshares's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Business First Bancshares belongs on the top of your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Business First Bancshares (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Business First Bancshares isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

