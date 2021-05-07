If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Before It's Too Late

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings's EPS shot from US$1.38 to US$3.09, over the last year. Year on year growth of 124% is certainly a sight to behold.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 17% to US$15b. That's a real positive.

Are BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings has a market capitalization of US$6.3b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$72m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, the median CEO pay is around US$6.5m.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings offered total compensation worth US$5.7m to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Big growth can make big winners, so I do think BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings is worth considering carefully. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings you should be aware of.

You can invest in any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

