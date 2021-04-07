If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) Before It's Too Late

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Atlanticus Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is therefore awe-striking that Atlanticus Holdings's EPS went from US$1.74 to US$5.32 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Atlanticus Holdings's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Atlanticus Holdings's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 448% to US$257m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:ATLC Earnings and Revenue History April 7th 2021

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Atlanticus Holdings's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Atlanticus Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Personally, I like to see high insider ownership of a company, since it suggests that it will be managed in the interests of shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Atlanticus Holdings insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 65% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This makes me think they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - something I like to see. At the current share price, that insider holding is worth a whopping US$275m. Now that's what I call some serious skin in the game!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Atlanticus Holdings with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$1.5m.

The CEO of Atlanticus Holdings only received US$609k in total compensation for the year ending . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Does Atlanticus Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Atlanticus Holdings's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Atlanticus Holdings certainly ticks a few of my boxes, so I think it's probably well worth further consideration. We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Atlanticus Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Although Atlanticus Holdings certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

