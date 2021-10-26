If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Before It's Too Late

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Quickly Is Arbor Realty Trust Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. We can see that in the last three years Arbor Realty Trust grew its EPS by 15% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Arbor Realty Trust's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Arbor Realty Trust maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 121% to US$617m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:ABR Earnings and Revenue History October 26th 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Arbor Realty Trust?

Are Arbor Realty Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

For the sake of balance, I do note Arbor Realty Trust insiders sold -US$118k worth of shares last year. But this is outweighed by the Lead Independent Director William Green who spent US$251k buying shares, at an average price of around around US$14.93.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Arbor Realty Trust insiders have a valuable investment in the business. With a whopping US$74m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Should You Add Arbor Realty Trust To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Arbor Realty Trust is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Arbor Realty Trust (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

The good news is that Arbor Realty Trust is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

