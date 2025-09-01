If You Just Can’t Skip Your Daily Cup of Coffee, Here Are 8 Ways To Spend Less

America is a country that heavily relies on coffee. Coffee is the most popular beverage in America, beating tap water, tea, soft drinks and juice. According to Drive Research, about 3 in 4 Americans drink coffee every day, and 51% of people purchase coffee from a coffee shop at least once a week.

Many coffee lovers will buy a cup of coffee every day, usually on their way to work, to help themselves wake up and prepare for their day. However, coffee shop prices have increased about 40% since before the pandemic, and while the average cost of a cup from a coffee shop is around $6, this can add up when you buy multiple cups a week or even per day.

However, a financially savvy coffee lover doesn’t have to choose between saving money and indulging in their daily pick-me-up. Here are several ways you can spend less on your daily cup of coffee.

Pay With Cash Instead of Card

When you buy things with cash, you can physically see how much of your money is going away. When you choose to buy your coffee with cash instead of a credit card, it may cause you to think twice about making the purchase or potentially splurging on an extra treat while you’re there.

Avoid Hanging Out in Coffee Shops

If you work remotely, doing your work at a coffee shop instead of in your home is a great way to change your environment and keep yourself engaged. However, when you spend hours at a cafe, it’s easy to buy another beverage or a food item once you finish your initial cup of coffee. If you want to watch how much you spend on your coffee, limit the days you work at your local coffee shop.

Bring Your Own Cup

Many national coffee shop chains, such as Starbucks and Peet’s, offer discounted coffee for customers who bring their own refillable cups. Not only is this a more sustainable option, but you can save 10 cents on your daily coffee.

Purchase During Happy Hour

Many national chains and even some local coffee shops will offer discounts during designated happy hours. Buying a coffee during these times rather than before work can ensure you save money while still getting your required caffeine dose.

Order a Smaller Size

When you’re trying to wake yourself up before work, getting the largest coffee available is understandable. However, a medium or small coffee may get the job done just as well as a large size. Additionally, the Mayo Clinic states that 400 milligrams of caffeine is a healthy amount for adults, but less is recommended depending on your age or if you have certain health conditions. To put this in perspective, a venti-brewed coffee from Starbucks has 410 milligrams of caffeine.

Ordering a smaller size will not only save you money, but it may decrease your chance of facing side effects from too much caffeine, such as nervousness or insomnia.

Add Your Own Flavorings

Ordering a coffee with extra add-ins or flavorings can increase the cost of your beverage. If you order a coffee without any flavor and add in your own – either at home or at work – you can spend less when you buy your drink at the cafe.

Sign Up for Rewards Programs

Both local coffee shops and national chains typically offer rewards programs. Whether it’s earning points with every purchase or using a punch card that allows you to buy 10 coffees and get the 11th one free, signing up for a coffee shop’s rewards program is a great way to save money on something you’re buying multiple times a week.

Make It at Home

While it’s tempting to treat yourself to a delicious cup of coffee, it’s good to take a break from the spending and make your coffee at home. You might just find that you enjoy it even more.

