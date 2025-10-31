If You Invested the Way ChatGPT Suggested, When Could You Retire?

Most people wonder how far consistent investing could take them. So I asked ChatGPT: If you invested $1,000 a month starting at age 30 with $0 already invested, when could you retire?
Consider This: I Asked ChatGPT When I Could Retire — I Couldn’t Believe the Answer
Read More: 5 Clever Ways Retirees Are Earning Up To $1K Per Month From Home
The answer gives us a useful roadmap for anyone curious about what’s possible with steady contributions and long-term growth. Here’s what it said.
How Much You’ll Need To Retire
Before talking timelines, you first need to know the size of the nest egg required. Let’s assume you want at least $100,000 per year in retirement income. Using the 4% rule, which says you can safely withdraw 4% of your portfolio each year, you’d need about $2.5 million saved to hit that income goal.
Trending Now: I Asked ChatGPT How Much Money I’ll Need To Retire in 5 Years — Here’s What It Said
How Much Your Money Could Grow
Now let’s look at how your savings might compound if you’re starting with no money invested, but putting in $1,000 a month ($12,000 per year), and earning an average 7% return.
- Age 50 (20 years): about $520,000
- Age 55 (25 years): about $810,000
- Age 60 (30 years): about $1.2 million
- Age 65 (35 years): about $1.9 million
- Age 68 (38 years): about $2.5 million
These numbers show the power of compounding. Consistent contributions add up, but time in the market is what really grows wealth.
When You Could Retire
Based on the math, you’d likely reach your $2.5 million target around age 68. That would support an annual withdrawal of about $100,000.
But you might not need to wait that long. If you’re comfortable with a lower retirement income, say $65,000 to $80,000, you could potentially retire in your mid-50s. If you want extra security or anticipate higher expenses, working into your mid-60s would put you in an even stronger position.
How Social Security Fits In
Social Security benefits can shorten the timeline. The average benefit in 2025 is roughly $23,000 per year. That means you wouldn’t need the full $100,000 from your investments alone. Instead, your portfolio would only need to generate about $77,000 per year, lowering your savings target from $2.5 million to about $1.9 million.
With this adjustment, you could realistically retire closer to age 65, since your investments plus Social Security would cover your income goal.
More From GOBankingRates
- Auto Experts Say Stop Buying These 4 Hybrid Cars Immediately
- Social Security's Biggest Lie: Why 'Full Retirement Age' Isn't What You Think
- How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires -- and How You Can, Too
- 6 Clever Ways to Pocket an Extra $1K This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If You Invested the Way ChatGPT Suggested, When Could You Retire?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.