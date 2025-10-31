If You Invested the Way ChatGPT Suggested, When Could You Retire?

Most people wonder how far consistent investing could take them. So I asked ChatGPT: If you invested $1,000 a month starting at age 30 with $0 already invested, when could you retire?

Consider This: I Asked ChatGPT When I Could Retire — I Couldn’t Believe the Answer

The answer gives us a useful roadmap for anyone curious about what’s possible with steady contributions and long-term growth. Here’s what it said.

How Much You’ll Need To Retire

Before talking timelines, you first need to know the size of the nest egg required. Let’s assume you want at least $100,000 per year in retirement income. Using the 4% rule, which says you can safely withdraw 4% of your portfolio each year, you’d need about $2.5 million saved to hit that income goal.

How Much Your Money Could Grow

Now let’s look at how your savings might compound if you’re starting with no money invested, but putting in $1,000 a month ($12,000 per year), and earning an average 7% return.

Age 50 (20 years): about $ 520,000

Age 55 (25 years): about $810,000

Age 60 (30 years): about $1.2 million

Age 65 (35 years): about $1.9 million

Age 68 (38 years): about $2.5 million

These numbers show the power of compounding. Consistent contributions add up, but time in the market is what really grows wealth.

When You Could Retire

Based on the math, you’d likely reach your $2.5 million target around age 68. That would support an annual withdrawal of about $100,000.

But you might not need to wait that long. If you’re comfortable with a lower retirement income, say $65,000 to $80,000, you could potentially retire in your mid-50s. If you want extra security or anticipate higher expenses, working into your mid-60s would put you in an even stronger position.

How Social Security Fits In

Social Security benefits can shorten the timeline. The average benefit in 2025 is roughly $23,000 per year. That means you wouldn’t need the full $100,000 from your investments alone. Instead, your portfolio would only need to generate about $77,000 per year, lowering your savings target from $2.5 million to about $1.9 million.

With this adjustment, you could realistically retire closer to age 65, since your investments plus Social Security would cover your income goal.

