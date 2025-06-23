If You Invested in Walmart 5 Years Ago, Here’s How Much Money You’d Have Today

Walmart might not be flashy, but it’s proven to be a powerful performer for long-term investors. In a market where tech stocks grab the headlines, Walmart’s stability, scale and smart pivots have delivered consistent returns.

Here’s a look at what an investment in Walmart five years ago would be worth today.

Looking Back Over the Past Decade

Doug McMillon became Walmart’s CEO in 2014, taking charge of a retail giant strong in physical stores but behind in digital. At the time, Walmart was still mostly a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer, and its shares traded around $24. Fast-forward to today, and the company has transformed its operating model without abandoning its core strengths.

Under McMillon’s leadership, Walmart has made big changes that are paying off, like improving its supply chain and raising worker pay. The company’s overall market value has more than tripled since 2014, rising from about $241 billion to around $767 billion, despite challenges from online rivals and market shifts.

Building E-Commerce Muscle and Grocery Strength

One of Walmart’s biggest success stories is its strong push into online shopping, revamping its website and app, making delivery and pickup easier, and turning many stores into flexible fulfillment hubs. Thanks to these efforts, Walmart’s e-commerce sales passed $100 billion in 2024.

At the same time, the brand’s grocery business remains a key strength. Walmart’s reputation for affordable everyday essentials keeps customers coming back, keeping sales and market share steady even during economic ups and downs.

Rewarding Shareholders

Walmart has consistently rewarded its investors over the years. In February 2025, it raised its dividend by 13%, extending a remarkable run of more than 50 years of steady increases.

On top of that, the company’s 3-for-1 stock split in 2024 lowered the price per share and tripled the number of shares investors hold. This made it easier for everyday investors and employees to own a piece of Walmart.

How Much Would an Investment Be Worth Today?

In June 2020, Walmart’s stock traded at about $40 per share (split-adjusted). A $10,000 investment at that time would have bought about 250 shares.

As of June 20, 2025, Walmart closed at $96.12 per share. Those 250 shares would now be worth $24,030 — a return driven by steady, reliable growth rather than speculation.

