If You Invested In Meta 5 Years Ago, Here’s How Much Your Stock Is Worth Today

Meta Platforms has earned its place among the “Magnificent Seven,” earning mega-sized returns over the last five years.

But like many tech stocks, Facebook parent company Meta suffers from high volatility. With a beta of 1.28, it’s 28% more volatile than the stock market at large. Investors have to stay comfortable with Meta’s price rollercoaster, or else they risk panic-selling in one of the stock’s headlong falls — look no further than the 64% drop in 2022.

Still, for strong-stomached investors, Meta offers plenty of opportunity — or at least it has historically.

Price Returns

Over the last five years, Meta’s stock price has surged an impressive 181.03%. It closed at $190.07 on April 20, 2020, and sits at $520.27 as of market closing on April 23, 2025.

Compare that to the broader S&P 500’s 83.77% return over the same period for a sense of just how well Meta has performed.

If you had invested $10,000 in Meta five years ago, you’d have bought 52.61 shares. Those would be worth an impressive $27,371 today.

Granted, five years ago the world had just entered the COVID-19 pandemic, with many investors fearing the collapse of civilization. But the same goes for the rest of the S&P 500.

Dividends

Meta Platforms paid its first dividend on Feb. 21, 2024. It paid a $0.50 dividend per share for four quarters straight, then raised the dividend to $0.525 for the most recent payout.

That represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. No one’s retiring early on that yield, but it speaks well for the company’s revenue stability.

Those five quarterly dividend payments would have padded your total return by an extra $132.85. That puts your total $10,000 investment from 2020 at a value around $27,504 today.

Should You Buy Meta Stock Today?

You’ve heard it a hundred times: “Past performance doesn’t guarantee future results.” Just because Meta shot the moon over the last five years, doesn’t mean it will do it again over the next five.

Currently, Meta has a trailing price/earnings ratio of 20.97 and a forward P/E ratio of 19.65. While that’s slightly above the 20-year historical average of 18.43 for tech stocks, according to World PE Ratio, it’s dramatically below the current industry average of 34.50.

That suggests Meta actually represents a bargain, at least compared to its peers in the tech sector.

While stock analysis platform Zacks rates Meta a “Hold,” their panel of experts is more bullish. The average brokerage recommendation is 1.37, with “1” representing “Strong Buy” and “5” representing “Strong Sell.” Of the 55 brokerages polled, 46 of them rate Meta a “Strong Buy” right now. Only two brokerages rate the stock either “Sell” or “Strong Sell.”

So, should you buy Meta stock at its current price? That depends on how well you think Meta will fare in its antitrust suits, in the current trade war turmoil and in the AI arms race that the company has entered. But most stock experts like Meta at the moment, so it’s definitely worth a closer look.

Editor’s note: Meta stock data was sourced from Yahoo Finance unless otherwise stated and is accurate as of April 23, 2025.

