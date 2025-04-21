If You Invested in Home Depot 5 Years Ago, Here’s How Much Money You’d Have Today

If Wall Street’s recent volatility has left you with a feeling of déjà vu, you’re probably not alone. The current stock market sell-off caused by President Donald Trump’s tariff plans is the biggest since the COVID-19 sell-off five years ago, during Trump’s first term.

On the bright side, the COVID slump didn’t last too long and the stock markets went on to set new highs in the years since. Among the stocks that came out of COVID in decent shape is Home Depot, the home retail chain that might actually have benefited from lifestyle changes that took place during the pandemic.

As Business Insider reported three years ago, home improvement spending saw a “massive spike” during the pandemic due to factors such as an increase in DIY projects and rising lumber prices. The upshot for Home Depot is that it added a “record-breaking” $40 billion in combined sales during fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

“Before the pandemic, it took Home Depot nine years to enjoy a similar growth,” Business Insider noted.

Home Depot’s annual revenue growth has slowed to the low single digits since then, according to data compiled by Stock Analysis. The retailer even posted a yearly revenue decline in fiscal year 2024. But Home Depot continues to produce steady profits — even in a challenging environment plagued by high interest rates and sluggish construction activity.

So how has Home Depot’s stock done over the past five years? Put it this way: If you had bought the stock in April 2020, during the early days of COVID, you would have earned a nice profit.

Stock Market Performance

Here’s a breakdown of how the Home Depot’s stock has performed over the last five years.

Closing price on April 13, 2020 : $209.42 per share

: $209.42 per share 5-year high (set on Nov. 25, 2024) : $439.37

: $439.37 Closing price on April 10, 2025: $353.62

Although Home Depot’s stock has dipped considerably from its November high — largely due to Wall Street’s recent sell-off — it is still up by more than two-thirds (69%) over the past five years.

Here’s how much your investment would be worth now based on the following initial investments:

$500 (which bought 2.4 shares in April 2020) : $848.69

: $848.69 $1,000 (4.8 shares) : $1,697.38

: $1,697.38 $2,000 (9.6 shares) : $3,394.75

: $3,394.75 $5,000 (23.9 shares) : $8,451.52

: $8,451.52 $10,000 (47.8 shares): $16,903.04

Those share counts still apply today because Home Depot has not announced any stock splits over the past five years. The last time it announced a split was in 1999, according to the company website.

Another thing to keep in mind about Home Depot is that it pays a regular quarterly dividend that has risen each year since 2020. Because of that dividend, your investment would have provided an even bigger return beyond just the stock price gain.

