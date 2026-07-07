If You Invested $5,000 in Bloom Energy at the Start of the Year, Here's What It's Worth Now and What to Expect Next

Key Points

In the first half of 2026, Bloom Energy's stock price climbed 234%.

The company increased revenue by more than 130% in Q1 and even reported a profit.

An expanded partnership with Brookfield Asset Management could offer long-term projects for Bloom.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

On Jan. 2, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) opened at $90.57. When the first six months of 2026 wrapped up on June 30, shares closed at $302.70, up more than 234%.

If you invested $5,000 in Bloom at the start of the year, that investment has worked out well. With such a strong performance, however, the catch is that people keep expecting it, making it harder to live up to those expectations.

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What is that $5,000 investment worth today?

With many online brokers offering fractional share investing, investors have greater flexibility when buying a stock. They are no longer confined to buying whole shares, and on Robinhood Markets, for instance, investors can buy as little as $1 worth of a stock, subject to certain restrictions.

For Bloom, opening at $90.57 on Jan. 2, a $5,000 investment would yield about 55 shares. At the June 30 closing price of $302.70, that $5,000 investment would be worth $16,709.

What's helped propel those gains has been a strong financial performance. Bloom has been known for its consistent revenue growth, so while increasing revenue 130.4% to $751.1 million was impressive, that kind of growth hasn't been unusual for Bloom.

What did stand out, however, was a turn toward profitability. In the first quarter of 2025, Bloom reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $23.8 million, but in Q1 2026, it reported a net profit of $70.6 million.

What's promising for the rest of the year and beyond?

Last October, Bloom announced it was collaborating with Brookfield Asset Management to design and deliver AI factories, with Brookfield investing $5 billion to deploy Bloom's fuel cell technology.

Then on June 30, Brookfield announced it was expanding that investment to $25 billion. This not only provides more validation for Bloom's on-site power strategy but also helps bring in more long-term business that can start showing up in earnings reports as backlog demand.

Investment considerations

Bloom continues to defy expectations, with the stock price skyrocketing more than 1,000% over the last 12 months. It can continue to reward shareholders over the next several years as power demand for data centers and other business sectors grows and Bloom moves toward consistent profitability.

That said, pullbacks in the Bloom stock price can be sharp and swift, as the stock trades at levels significantly more volatile than the broader markets. Also, any slowdown in power needs from AI infrastructure projects will deeply impact Bloom's business. That makes Bloom a candidate for long-term investing, given the ups and downs it will experience, rather than just owning it to chase past results.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy and Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.