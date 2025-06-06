If You Invested $1K In Bitcoin Ahead of Trump’s Inauguration, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

Bitcoin has been a feast-or famine asset since its inception in 2008. Fortunes have been made and lost in the volatile cryptocurrency, as it regularly exhibits massive price swings. Those who bought bitcoin for fractions of a penny as late as 2010 — and held on — now own an asset worth more than $100,000. But plenty of others have lost a significant amount of money.

On June 11, 2011, for example, bitcoin fell from $32 to just one cent in the course of a single day. Other drops of 50% to 80% or more have been fairly regular occurrences as well. But for those with the risk tolerance to hold on, bitcoin has generally trended higher over the past 17 years.

The potential for governmental regulation is one of the reasons that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are so volatile. Changes in the ruling party in both Congress and the White House could potentially have an impact on the price of bitcoin. That makes it worthwhile to see how much the crypto has moved in price since Trump won reelection to the presidency.

Bitcoin’s Performance Since Trump’s Reelection

Bitcoin price on Nov. 5, 2024 (day of election): $69,363.70

$69,363.70 Bitcoin price as of May 31, 2025: $104,746

$104,746 Percentage price gain: 51%

When Donald Trump was reelected in Nov. 2024, bitcoin bulls were unleashed on the market. The belief in the investment community was that the Trump administration would be much more favorable for cryptocurrency in general, and bitcoin in particular.

This was not just idle speculation. Trump himself has come out repeatedly in favor of policies supportive of cryptocurrency, saying he wants to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world” and create a “strategic reserve” of bitcoin, according to PBS. Combined with a general “risk-on” approach that investors took after the election, bitcoin absolutely soared after Trump was re-elected. Since election day in 2024, Bitcoin is up more than 50%.

Bitcoin’s Performance Since Inauguration Day

Bitcoin price on Jan. 19, 2025 (day before inauguration): $101,089.61

$101,089.61 Bitcoin price as of May 31, 2025: $104,746

$104,746 Percentage gain: 3.6%

There’s a mantra in the investment world that says you should “buy on the rumor, sell on the news.” This is essentially what has happened in the case of bitcoin.

When Trump was reelected in Nov. 2024, cryptocurrency bulls rejoiced, sending the price of bitcoin through the roof. By the time Trump actually took office the following January, much of the potential good news brought to the crypto world by the Trump administration had already been priced in.

In fact, in the first few months following the inauguration, Bitcoin actually fell precipitously, tumbling 25% from inauguration day until April 8. However, as bitcoin does, it has bounced strongly off that April low and is now back near its all-time highs.

How Much Would You Have If You Invested In Bitcoin Ahead of Trump’s Inauguration?

As of the end of May, 2025, Bitcoin has risen about 51% since Trump’s reelection. Here’s how much you’d have now if you invested various sums in the crypto the day of the election.

$100 original investment: $151 current value

$151 current value $500 original investment: $755 current value

$755 current value $1,000 original investment: $1,510 current value

$1,510 current value $5,000 original investment: $7,550 current value

$7,550 current value $10,000 original investment: $15,100 current value

$15,100 current value $50,000 original investment: $75,550 current value

$75,550 current value $100,000 original investment: $151,000 current value

No one knows what the future will hold, but those who bought bitcoin ahead of Trump’s inauguration have done quite well thus far.

