If You Invested $10K in These 5 Tesla Rival Stocks 3 Years Ago, How Much Would You Have Now?

When it comes to stock market investing, electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla doesn’t have many apples-to-apples rivals on U.S. exchanges. That being said, it is competing with other automakers. The main choices are a pair of much smaller pure-play EV companies and a handful of large, established automakers who get only a portion of their business from EVs.

Read Next: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Find Out: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

But if you had invested in these Tesla rivals, you would have lost money — and in some cases, a lot of money. Read on for more details about these Tesla competitors and what an investment made three years ago would be worth now.

Also see how much you’d have now if you had invested $1,000 in Tesla stock in 2015.

Tesla’s Competitors

The world’s largest EV company is China-based BYD Auto, according to a 2024 analysis of 2023 manufacturing data from The Motley Fool. But BYD doesn’t sell vehicles in the U.S. or trade on a major U.S. stock exchange. Elon Musk-led Tesla ranked second on the list, followed by VW Group, General Motors and Stellantis.

Two U.S.-based companies that specialize in EVs — Rivian and Lucid Group — were not listed among the world’s top EV companies by The Motley Fool. However, you can buy shares of both companies on the Nasdaq.

Meanwhile, U.S. conglomerates GM and Ford both trade on the New York Stock Exchange but get only a portion of their total revenue from EV sales. Last year, GM sold 114,432 EVs, Electrek reported, while Ford sold 97,865. Those numbers were dwarfed by Tesla, whose top two models combined for more than 562,000 in U.S. sales alone last year, according to Benzinga.

One thing just about all of Tesla’s competitors have in common is that their share prices have not done well over the past three years — while Tesla has produced decent returns. Tesla’s stock enjoyed a 20% gain between Feb. 7, 2022, and Feb. 7, 2025. If you had invested $10,000 in Tesla three years ago, your investment would be worth a lot more than $10,000 right now — not just because of the stock gain, but also because of the impact of a 3-for-1 stock split that occurred in August 2022.

Here’s a look at the stock performances of five rival companies over the past three years. Each entry shows closing prices on specific dates as well as the percentage return over three years, the dollar gain or loss, and how much the investment was worth as of Feb. 7, 2025. Stocks are listed alphabetically, along with their ticker symbols and where they trade in the U.S.

Explore More: 15 Investments Warren Buffett Regrets

Ford Motor (NYSE: F)

Closing price on Feb. 7, 2022: $17.89

$17.89 Closing price on Feb. 7, 2025: $9.24

$9.24 Three-year return: -48.35%

-48.35% Dollar gain/loss on $10,000 investment: -$4,835

-$4,835 Ending balance on Feb. 7, 2025: $5,165

General Motors (NYSE: GM)

Closing price on Feb. 7, 2022: $50.71

$50.71 Closing price on Feb. 7, 2025: $47.39

$47.39 Three-year return: -6.55%

-6.55% Dollar gain/loss on $10,000 investment: -$655

-$655 Ending balance on Feb. 7, 2025: $9,345

Lucid Group (Nasdaq: LCID)

Closing price on Feb. 7, 2022: $26.97

$26.97 Closing price on Feb. 7, 2025: $2.83

$2.83 Three-year return: -89.51%

-89.51% Dollar gain/loss on $10,000 investment: -$8,951

-$8,951 Ending balance on Feb. 7, 2025: $1,049

Rivian (Nasdaq: RIVN)

Closing price on Feb. 7, 2022: $58.36

$58.36 Closing price on Feb. 7, 2025: $12.48

$12.48 Three-year return: -78.62%

-78.62% Dollar gain/loss on $10,000 investment: -$7,862

-$7,862 Ending balance on Feb. 7, 2025: $2,138

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY)

Closing price on Feb. 7, 2022: $27.92

$27.92 Closing price on Feb. 7, 2025: $9.97

$9.97 Three-year return: -64.29%

-64.29% Dollar gain/loss on $10,000 investment: -$6,429

-$6,429 Ending balance on Feb. 7, 2025: $3,571

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If You Invested $10K in These 5 Tesla Rival Stocks 3 Years Ago, How Much Would You Have Now?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.