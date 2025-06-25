If You Invested $10K in the Magnificent 7 in 2015, What Would It Be Worth Now?

If you’d had the foresight (and money) to invest $10,000 in each of the “Magnificent 7” stocks a decade ago, you’d be a multimillionaire right now. That’s how high and fast each of the stocks has risen since 2015.

The Magnificent 7 is comprised of Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA). These are not only some of the most recognizable names in technology but also among the most powerful drivers of the S&P 500.

Here’s a look at how much June 2015 $10,000 investments made in each of the Magnificent 7 stocks would be worth now.

Alphabet (GOOG)

June 2015 price (accounting for stock splits): $26.03 per share

$26.03 per share Closing price on June 16, 2025: $177.94

$177.94 10-year return: 583.6%

583.6% Current value of $10,000 investment: $68,360

Alphabet is best known as the parent company of Google, the world’s dominant search engine by a very wide margin. But it has also gotten a lift from other leading brands like YouTube, Fitbit and Waze.

Amazon (AMZN)

June 2015 price (accounting for stock splits): $21.70

$21.70 Closing price on June 16, 2025: $216.10

$216.10 10-year return: 895.9%

895.9% Current value of $10,000 investment: $99,590

Amazon’s dominant position in online retail has made it a winning bet on Wall Street through the years. Other contributors to the stock rise include Amazon Prime, Whole Foods and the Amazon Web Services cloud computing platform.

Apple (AAPL)

June 2015 price (accounting for stock splits): $31.36

$31.36 Closing price on June 16, 2025: $198.42

$198.42 10-year return: 532.7%

532.7% Current value of $10,000 investment: $63,270

Apple is the world’s leading producer of computers and smartphones, and has boosted its business through sales of streaming services, apps, headphones, earbuds and speakers. But U.S. tariff threats against China — a leading supplier of Apple components — poses a risk moving forward.

Microsoft (MSFT)

June 2015 price: $44.15

$44.15 Closing price on June 16, 2025: $479.14

$479.14 10-year return: 985.3%

985.3% Current value of $10,000 investment: $108,530

Like most companies on this list, software giant Microsoft benefits from a dominant and entrenched market position thanks to its ubiquitous Windows operating system. That alone would make it a decent stock bet, but much of its recent buzz comes from its investment in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

Meta Platforms (META)

June 2015 price: $85.77

$85.77 Closing price on June 16, 2025: $702.12

$702.12 10-year return: 718.6%

718.6% Current value of $10,000 investment: $81,860

The Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram parent shifted much of its focus to building the metaverse a few years ago — which turned out to be a money-losing endeavor, U.S. News reported. Meta has since refocused on its core social medial businesses.

Nvidia (NVDA)

June 2015 price (accounting for stock splits): $0.50

$0.50 Closing price on June 16, 2025: $144.69

$144.69 10-year return: 28,838%

28,838% Current value of $10,000 investment: $2.89 million

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more stunning growth story than Nvidia, the maker of mobile processors that has seen is share price rise more than 28,000% over the past decade. For that, the company can thank its dominance in the artificial intelligence chip market.

Tesla (TSLA)

June 2015 price (accounting for stock splits): $17.88

$17.88 Closing price on June 16, 2025: $329.13

$329.13 10-year return: 1,740.8%

1,740.8% Current value of $10,000 investment: $184,080

Elon Musk-led Tesla has positioned itself as a tech firm even though its main business is making electric vehicles. This has led some stock experts to question the company’s valuation when compared with other carmakers. Meanwhile, Tesla has faced headwinds this year due to Musk’s work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), as well as its poor financial results in recent quarters. But its stock price continues to benefit from a loyal group of investors and analysts.

Editor’s note: The figures above reflect only stock valuations. They don’t include dividends you would have received as a shareholder. Also, five of the stocks have split at least once since 2015, so the prices listed for June 2015 have been adjusted based on later stock splits and were sourced from Yahoo Finance. They are not reflective of the actual price you would have paid then.

