If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Strong revenue growth, driven by greater electric vehicle production and deliveries, propelled this stock.

Investors should temper their expectations, as Tesla shares trade at an extremely rich valuation right now.

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With its direct-to-consumer sales strategy, intense focus on product innovation, and premium positioning, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has become a globally recognized automotive enterprise. And long-term investors have reaped the rewards, as the company's $1.2 trillion market cap highlights.

If you had invested $10,000 in this electric vehicle (EV) stock 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

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Tesla shares have climbed 2,430% in the past decade (as of March 19). This monster gain turned a $10,000 starting investment into over $253,000 today. Despite the stock trading 22% off its peak, the performance has been impressive, crushing the overall market. Shareholders deserve this return, as they've had to endure significant drawdowns on multiple occasions.

Revenue growth, without a doubt, was the key tailwind. Tesla's sales rose from $4 billion in 2015 to $95 billion last year, as it ramped up production and deliveries of its EVs.

Looking out at the next 10 years, it's almost a virtual certainty that Tesla isn't going to generate the same kind of return it did in the last decade. The stock's extremely rich price-to-earnings ratio of 353 implies very rosy expectations about what the future will bring. The market is banking on autonomous driving and robotics leading to incredible financial success, which is not guaranteed.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of March 21, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.