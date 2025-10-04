If You Invested $10,000 in Apple Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points Apple's strong brand, supported by its innovative products and services, have benefited shareholders.

This consumer discretionary stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 over the long term.

A combination of profit growth and valuation expansion have boosted the share price.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

Before the unprecedented levels of artificial intelligence spending lifted Nvidia to new heights, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was long the most valuable company in the world. The consumer technology juggernaut has found remarkable success with its popular products and services. It still sports a massive $3.8 trillion market cap today.

Long-term shareholders should have no complaints. If you invested $10,000 in Apple stock a decade ago, here's how much you'd have today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Crushing the market

A company doesn't get to be valued in the trillions of dollars without taking care of its investors. This is what Apple has done. In the past 10 years, the business has generated a total return of 938% (as of Sept. 30), which would have seen a $10,000 starting sum turn into an incredible $103,800.

This gain significantly outperforms the broader S&P 500. The closely watched index has put up a total return of 321% during the same time.

Key factors driving returns

Investors should understand what variables supported Apple's returns. In this instance, net income was up 119% between Q3 2015 and Q3 2025 (ended June 28). The business has been able to sell more of its devices, like the iPhone, MacBook, Watch, and AirPods, over time. What's more, Apple's services division is growing at a double-digit pace and posts a high gross margin.

The other key factor supporting the stock has been valuation expansion. Apple's price-to-earnings ratio, which currently sits at 38.6, has increased by 207% in the past decade.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $621,976!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,085!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.