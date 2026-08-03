If You Invested $1000 in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to WAB for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' main business drivers.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides value-added, technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets, across the globe. Its products are designed to enhance safety, improve productivity and reduce maintenance costs for customers. The company’s products can be found on most locomotives, freight cars, passenger transit cars and buses worldwide.

The company, which has operations in over 50 countries, functions under the name Wabtec Corporation and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. Following the merger with GE Transportation in February 2019, Wabtec was included in the S&P 500 index. Wabtec employed about 31,000 people as of year-end 2025. Net sales in 2025 increased to $11.17 billion.

Wabtec primarily serves the global freight rail and passenger transit industries and operates under two business segments: Transit and Freight.

The Freight unit contributed about 72% of 2025 net sales and manufactures new and modernized locomotives. It also provides aftermarket parts and services to existing locomotives, supplies components for new and existing freight cars, and offers rail control and infrastructure products. Its Digital Intelligence portfolio includes Positive Train Control equipment, software-enabled solutions and inspection and sensing technologies. Wabtec has an installed base of nearly 24,600 locomotives, supporting recurring services and parts demand. In 2025, about 60% of Freight net sales came from the United States and about 58% were generated in the aftermarket.

The Transit segment represented about 28% of 2025 net sales and manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles such as regional and high-speed trains, subway cars and buses. It also supplies rail control and infrastructure products.



In 2025, about 17% of Transit net sales came from the United States and about 56% were generated in the aftermarket. Across the company, aftermarket sales represent roughly 60% of total net sales. Wabtec’s fiscal year coincides with the calendar year. Backlog and acquisitions support multi-year growth.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2016 would be worth $4,246.13, or a gain of 324.61%, as of August 3, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 244.58% and the price of gold went up 186.57% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for WAB.

Wabtec benefits from a large installed base and long-cycle freight and transit spending, supporting recurring aftermarket demand. Backlog expansion and recent wins in rail modernization, mining, and transit equipment improve multi-year revenue visibility. Recent acquisitions broaden the Digital Intelligence and Transit portfolios, and early integration progress underpins management's higher full-year adjusted EPS outlook. Dividends and buybacks continue, supported by operating cash flow and manageable leverage. Offsets include tariff and manufacturing cost pressure, timing swings in services and components, and earnings volatility from foreign exchange and macro uncertainty. With positives and risks in better balance after the stock's move, we see limited near-term upside and keep a Neutral view on the stock for now.

Shares have gained 10.94% over the past four weeks and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wabtec (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.