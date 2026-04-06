If You Invested $1000 in Western Digital a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Western Digital (WDC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to WDC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Western Digital's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Western Digital's main business drivers.

Western Digital Corporation, headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a leading developer and manufacturer of data storage devices and solutions based on NAND flash and hard disk drive technologies. It provides broad range of HDD and Flash storage solutions used in desktop PCs, servers, network-attached storage devices, video game consoles, digital video recorders and a host of other consumer electronic devices.



The acquisition of SanDisk (2016) enabled the company to venture into the flash drive storage technology space. The company also has a huge patent portfolio more than 33,000 active patents globally.

The company markets its products and solutions through its sales personnel, dealers, distributors, retailers, and subsidiaries.

Western Digital reported fiscal 2025 revenues of $9.5 billion. The company derives its revenue from Cloud, Client and Consumer end markets.

Revenues from the Cloud end market comprised 88% of total revenues for fiscal 2025. Revenues from the Client end market and the Consumer end market were 6% of total revenues each, respectively.

Western Digital mainly competes with companies like Intel, Micron, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology and Toshiba Corporation.



In February 2025, Western Digital completed the separation of its HDD and Flash businesses into two independent, publicly traded companies, each with a specific focus on its respective market. With a deep understanding of memory and storage technology, the new SanDisk (SNDK) is ready to meet market demands. It is well-equipped to take advantage of AI opportunities while maximizing the value of its products for both consumers and businesses.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Western Digital a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2016 would be worth $6,329.83, or a gain of 532.98%, as of April 6, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 217.58% and gold's return of 267.21% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for WDC too.

Western Digital is gaining from booming AI-led demand and deeper customer commitments through long-term contracts. Cloud end market derives a lion's share of its revenue on the back of strong demand for higher-capacity nearline products. Growing AI and cloud demand is boosting the need for higher-density storage, and Western Digital is meeting this by working closely with hyperscale customers to deliver reliable, high-capacity drives at scale with optimal performance and TCO. Expansion of Platform business and customer-friendly roadmaps are key catalysts. Shareholder-friendly capital returns, with more than 100% of free cash flow returned through dividends and buybacks, bode well. It expects fiscal third-quarter revenues of $3.2 billion (+/- $100 million), up 40%. However, high debt burden, stiff rivalry and extended production lead times pose concerns.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 20.27%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.