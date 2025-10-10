If You Invested $1000 in Veeva Systems 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Veeva Systems (VEEV) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to VEEV for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Veeva Systems' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Veeva Systems' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Veeva Systems Inc. offers cloud-based software applications and data solutions for the life sciences industry. The company’s product portfolio includes Veeva CRM (customer relationship management), Veeva Vault (content and information management), Veeva Network (customer master and product data management) and Veeva data services (Veeva OpenData and Veeva KOL data).

Veeva CRM is the company’s flagship product and runs on salesforce.com’s SaaS platform. The contract between Veeva and salesforce.com extends till 2025. In May 2023, Veeva unveiled Vault CRM, built on the Veeva Vault Platform. It has the full functionality of Veeva CRM and significant new innovations, including two new applications CRM Bot and Service Center.

Veeva Systems has also released its advanced Veeva Commercial Cloud offering, Veeva CRM Engage Webinar, at the Veeva Commercial Summit Europe. Veeva Systems also released Veeva Vault PromoMats Brand Portal — a new digital asset management capability that helps brand managers create portals, organize and showcase content within Veeva Vault PromoMats.

Veeva Systems has also announced the availability of the whole suite of commercial data products from Veeva Compass Suite for a more comprehensive understanding of patient groups and HCP-level information.



FY25 at a Glance



For fiscal 2025, VEEV registered total sales of $2.75 billion, up 16% year over year. VEEV reported adjusted earnings per share of $6.60 for fiscal 2025, up 36.4% compared with fiscal 2024.



Subscription Service revenues were $2.28 billion (83.2% of net sales, up 20% from fiscal 2024), while Professional services and other revenues grossed $461.9 million (16.8%, down 0.03%).

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Veeva Systems a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $11,577.58, or a gain of 1,057.76%, as of October 10, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 234.27% and gold's return of 229.60% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for VEEV too.

Veeva Systems stands out as a long-term winner in life sciences digitalization, thanks to strong execution, deep customer relationships, and an expanding product portfolio. Vault CRM is gaining real traction with over 80 customers live, including top 20 pharma, while data-driven tools like Crossix and Compass are delivering high ROI. Per the Zacks Model, total revenues and adjusted EPS are projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% and 23.6% from fiscal 2023 to 2027. With a $6 billion cash cushion, consistent R&D investment, and domain-specific AI tools launching in December, Veeva is well-positioned for sustainable growth. While macro pressures and small biotech funding risks remain, Veeva's platform depth and mission-critical value create strong long-term upside.

The stock has jumped 6.80% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 10 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

