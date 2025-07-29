If You Invested $1000 in TransDigm Group a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in TransDigm Group (TDG) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TDG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

TransDigm Group's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at TransDigm Group's main business drivers.

Incepted in 1993, TransDigm Group is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aerospace components that are used in commercial and military aircraft. The company, through its well-diversified business, offers a broad range of products to its customers. TransDigm currently has three reportable segments:



The Power & Control segment develops products like mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, and lifting devices and cargo loading and handling systems. These are used in controlling power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies. It contributed 49.6% to the company's total sales in fiscal 2024.



The Airframe segment produces systems and components like engineered latching and locking devices, security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, military personnel parachutes and cargo delivery systems. These are used in non-power airframe applications utilizing airframe and cabin structure technologies. It contributed 48% to the company's total sales in fiscal 2024.



The Non-aviation segment's products include seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications, mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications, and refueling systems for heavy equipment used in mining, construction and other industries. It contributed 2.4% to the company's total sales in fiscal 2024.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in TransDigm Group ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in July 2015 would be worth $7,400.67, or a gain of 640.07%, as of July 29, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 205.26% and gold's return of 190.40% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for TDG.

Being an equipment supplier of renowned military jet makers, TransDigm should benefit from solid funding provisions from the U.S. government. Looking ahead, the company expects to witness solid growth in its commercial original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and commercial aftermarket sales in 2025, driven by increasing global air traffic. The company boasts a solid solvency position. However, in the past year, TransDigm's shares have underperformed the industry. The shortage of skilled labor continues to affect the commercial aerospace sector, which may hurt the company's future operating results. It has also been witnessing supply-chain constraints, particularly in electronic components, which may result in delays in the availability of some of its raw materials. The stock is expensive compared with its industry.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.64%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.