If You Invested $1000 in TransDigm Group 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in TransDigm Group (TDG) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TDG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

TransDigm Group's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at TransDigm Group's main business drivers.

Incepted in 1993, TransDigm Group is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aerospace components that are used in commercial and military aircraft. The company, through its well-diversified business, offers a broad range of products to its customers. TransDigm currently has three reportable segments:



The Power & Control segment develops products like mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, and lifting devices and cargo loading and handling systems. These are used in controlling power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies. It contributed 51.6% to the company's total sales in fiscal 2025.



The Airframe segment produces systems and components like engineered latching and locking devices, security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, military personnel parachutes and cargo delivery systems. These are used in non-power airframe applications utilizing airframe and cabin structure technologies. It contributed 46.6% to the company's total sales in fiscal 2025.



The Non-aviation segment's products include seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications, mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications, and refueling systems for heavy equipment used in mining, construction and other industries. It contributed 1.8% to the company's total sales in fiscal 2025.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in TransDigm Group ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in July 2016 would be worth $5,131.59, or a gain of 413.16%, as of July 7, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 258.97% and the price of gold went up 194.54% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for TDG.

TransDigm Group's being an equipment supplier of renowned military jet makers, should benefit from solid funding provisions from the U.S. government. Steadily rising global air traffic continues to support the commercial aerospace market, benefiting the company. It also remains focused on profitable acquisitions to strengthen its business capabilities. However, TransDigm shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Shortage of skilled labor continues to affect the commercial aerospace sector, which may hurt the company's operating results. The company is also witnessing risks related to supply-chain constraints, which may cause delays in the availability of some of its raw materials. Tariffs also pose a risk for the company.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 11.59%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.