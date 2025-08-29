If You Invested $1000 in Tractor Supply a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Tractor Supply (TSCO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TSCO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Tractor Supply's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Tractor Supply's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Brentwood, TN, Tractor Supply Company is the largest retail farm and ranch store chain in the United States. The company focuses on recreational farmers and ranchers as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It offers a wide array of merchandise such as livestock, pet and animal products, maintenance products for agricultural and rural use, hardware and tools, lawn and garden power equipment, truck and towing products, and work apparel.

Stores of Tractor Supply are primarily located in rural areas and the suburbs of major cities, which have inside selling space of 15,000–20,000 square feet with a similar area of outside space, used to demonstrate agricultural fencing, livestock equipment and horse stalls. Petsense stores have roughly 5,500 square feet of inside selling space. For Tractor Supply retail locations, the company has a standard design for the new built-to-suit locations, including nearly 15,500 square feet of inside selling space.



Tractor Supply’s broad assortment of products is tailored to meet the regional and geographic needs of its markets. Moreover, the retailer’s full line of product offerings is supported by a strong in-stock inventory position with an average of 16,000–19,500 unique products per store.



Apart from selling nationally recognized branded merchandise, the company also markets an increasing list of products under its “private-label programs.” The latter include Masterhand and Job Smart (tools and tool chests), Dumor and Producers Pride (livestock feed) and Retriever and Paws ‘n Claws (pet foods). Further, the company recently acquired 100% stake in Petsense, to fortify its presence in the pet specialty space.



Tractor Supply operates retail stores under the names Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense as well as operate websites under the names TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com. Its online selling websites are expected to offer expanded assortment of products beyond in-store as well as boost store traffic through buy online, pickup in-store and ship to store programs.



As of June 28, 2025, the company operated 2,542 stores, including 2,335 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and 207 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores across 23 states.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Tractor Supply a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2015 would be worth $3,668.46, or a gain of 266.85%, as of August 29, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 226.91% and the price of gold increased 189.82% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for TSCO.

Shares of Tractor Supply have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of its sturdy demand and market share gains. The company benefits from the execution of the everyday low-price strategy and reduced transportation. Its growth initiatives and store openings bode well. TSCO is gaining from its Life Out Here Strategy, the ‘ONETractor' plan and the Neighbor's Club program. These strengths aided TSCO's sales in second-quarter 2025, with comparable store sales up 1.5%. However, Tractor Supply has been grappling with higher SG&A expenses for a while now. The company faced pressure from an unusually late spring season in the second quarter, which disrupted sales in certain discretionary and seasonal categories. It expects the tariff-related cost increases to create gross margin headwinds in the second half.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 10.01%, and there have been 9 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.