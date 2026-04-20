If You Invested $1000 in Texas Instruments a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Texas Instruments (TXN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TXN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Texas Instruments' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Texas Instruments' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Texas Instruments, Inc. is an original equipment manufacturer of analog, mixed signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits.



Texas Instruments has manufacturing and design facilities, including wafer fabrication and assembly/test operations in North America, Asia and Europe.



Management’s strategy has been to build assets that would be fully utilized through their lifetimes and outsource any excess demand in peak situations to outside foundries.



In 2025, Texas Instruments generated total revenues of $17.68 billion, up 13% from 2024. The company has three reporting financial segments – Analog, Embedded Processing and Other.



Analog segment revenues grew 15% to $14 billion and accounted for 79.2% of total revenues in 2025. Analog products have been categorized into three categories — high-performance analog, high-volume analog and logic, and power management.



Revenues from the Embedded Processing segment rose 6% to $2.69 billion and contributed 15.3% to 2025 total revenues. This segment includes Texas Instruments’ OMAP, connectivity solutions, non-wireless DSPs and microprocessors.

The Other segment generated $979 million in revenues and accounted for the remaining 5.5% of 2025 total sales. The segment includes smaller semiconductor product lines, such as DLP products, RISC microprocessors and ASICs, calculators and other schoolroom tools, and royalties. Revenues from this segment increased 3% in 2025.

The company's products are sold in industrial, personal electronics, automotive, communications, enterprise and other end markets.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Texas Instruments, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in April 2016 would be worth $3,899.88, or a gain of 289.99%, as of April 20, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 242.48% and the price of gold increased 274.83% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for TXN.

Texas Instruments is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market. A sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments helps capture market share. Its deepening focus on internal manufacturing and advanced technology infusion is another positive. Its robust cash flows and aggressive shareholder return policies instill confidence in its long-term prospects. However, its overall growth might be impacted by a slow recovery in the industrial market as customers are cautiously spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Rising manufacturing costs and the growing tech war between the United States and China are other concerns. Our model estimates indicate that revenues are likely to witness a CAGR of 10.9% through 2026-2028.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 22.77%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.