If You Invested $1000 in Texas Instruments 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Texas Instruments (TXN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TXN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Texas Instruments' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Texas Instruments' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Texas Instruments, Inc. is an original equipment manufacturer of analog, mixed signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits.



Texas Instruments has manufacturing and design facilities, including wafer fabrication and assembly/test operations in North America, Asia and Europe.



Management’s strategy has been to build assets that would be fully utilized through their lifetimes and outsource any excess demand in peak situations to outside foundries.



In 2025, Texas Instruments generated total revenues of $17.68 billion, up 13% from 2024. The company has three reporting financial segments – Analog, Embedded Processing and Other.



Analog segment revenues grew 15% to $14 billion and accounted for 79.2% of total revenues in 2025. Analog products have been categorized into three categories — high-performance analog, high-volume analog and logic, and power management.



Revenues from the Embedded Processing segment rose 6% to $2.69 billion and contributed 15.3% to 2025 total revenues. This segment includes Texas Instruments’ OMAP, connectivity solutions, non-wireless DSPs and microprocessors.

The Other segment generated $979 million in revenues and accounted for the remaining 5.5% of 2025 total sales. The segment includes smaller semiconductor product lines, such as DLP products, RISC microprocessors and ASICs, calculators and other schoolroom tools, and royalties. Revenues from this segment increased 3% in 2025.

The company's products are sold in industrial, personal electronics, automotive, communications, enterprise and other end markets.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Texas Instruments a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $4,961.16, or a gain of 396.12%, as of May 6, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 254.00% and gold's return of 239.56% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for TXN.

Texas Instruments is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market. A sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments helps capture market share. Its deepening focus on internal manufacturing and advanced technology infusion is another positive. Its robust cash flows and aggressive shareholder return policies instill confidence in its long-term prospects. However, its overall growth might be impacted by a slow recovery in the industrial market as customers are cautiously spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Rising manufacturing costs and the growing tech war between the United States and China are other concerns.

The stock has jumped 40.69% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 12 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.