If You Invested $1000 in Teck Resources Ltd a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

Vancouver, Canada-based Teck Resources is committed to mining and mineral development with business units focused on copper and zinc. Teck is also a leading producer of lead and a significant producer of specialty metals such as germanium, indium and cadmium. It also produces gold dore and silver. Teck also produces industrial products and fertilizers, which are recovered from its zinc and lead smelting operations in Trail, B.C.

Teck Resources divested its Steelmaking Coal business or Elk Valley Resources (“EVR”) in July 2024. The company categorized it as discontinued operations and restated the revenue and EPS (in CAD) for all quarters of 2023 and for 2024.

Teck Resources is a significant copper producer in the Americas, with four operating mines in Canada, Chile and Peru, and development projects in North and South America. Its main projects are Highland Valley Copper in Canada and Antamina, Quebrada Blanca and Carmen de Andacollo in South America.

Teck Resources is one of the world's largest producers of mined zinc, with three operating mines in the United States and Peru, and it owns one of the world's largest fully integrated zinc and lead smelting and refining facilities located in Canada. Teck produces zinc concentrate from Red Dog Operations in Alaska. In addition to marketing its zinc concentrate around the world, the company’s concentrate team also purchases concentrate from other mines for processing at the Trail operations complex in British Columbia.

Teck Resources recently announced a structure in two regional business units - The North America business and The Latin America (LATAM) business.

The North America business unit, includes Highland Valley Copper, Red Dog and Trail operations, and the Galore Creek, Schaft Creek, and New Range copper projects. The LATAM unit, includes Carmen de Andacollo and Quebrada Blanca operations, Teck’s interest in Antamina, and the Zafranal, San Nicolas, and NuevaUnión copper growth projects.



In September 2025, Teck Resources entered the merger agreement with Anglo American to form the Anglo Teck group. The new company will boast an industry-leading portfolio, consisting of six world-class copper assets, and premium iron ore and zinc operations.

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Teck Resources Ltd a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in December 2015 would be worth $12,238.46, or a gain of 1,123.85%, as of December 30, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 232.27% and gold's return of 293.02% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for TECK.

Teck Resources reported third-quarter 2025 copper output of around 104,100 tons, a 9.5% decline year over year due to lower-than-expected results at QB and HVC. Ongoing TMF development work is expected to impact production at QB. The company lowered the 2025 copper production guidance to 415,000-465,000 tons, suggesting a 1% dip at the midpoint. Also, due to the outage of the shiploader at QB's port facility, net cash unit costs at QB are expected to be higher than before. Copper prices have gained lately on supply concerns amid solid demand. The long-term prospects for copper remain positive, supported by the clean energy transition trend. Teck Resources entered into a merger agreement with Anglo American plc to form the Anglo Teck group, with a combined annual copper production of 1.2 million tons.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 10.23%, and there have been 8 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

