If You Invested $1,000 in Target 1 Year Ago, You’d Have $642 Now

Target is a massive retailer with a huge following — at least until recently.

Target has seen some ups and downs lately due to their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) changes. This has led to a massive public backlash and Target stock prices have been falling as well.

Investors have held out hope that the once-popular retailer can become more profitable, but this has not been the case. In fact, Target stock has been falling for years before their recent negative publicity.

If you’ve been a short-term or long-term Target investor, you probably feel a bit disappointed right now. Let’s break down Target’s stock price history and how much your investment would be worth if you bought Target stock (TGT) 1, 5 or 10 years ago.

Target Stock Price History

Target has been a publicly-traded company since 1969. The price of Target stock didn’t fare well during the early years, but began to grow through the early 1980s (until Black Monday).

Target stock really took off during the Dot-Com Bubble in the late 90s, but because it had a solid brick-and-mortar presence when the market crashed in 2000 to 2001, it fared a bit better than purely online companies. Steady growth through the 2000s was massively interrupted by the Great Recession in 2008. While Target stayed afloat, the stock price traded sideways for over a decade after that.

Fast-forward to 2020 and when the pandemic (and lockdowns) set in, Target became one of the only essential retail stores still open. Investors flocked to the stock as it became apparent that toilet paper and hand sanitizer were worth their weight in gold — and Target stocked both. The price quickly shot up, going from around $91 per share, to over $260 per share in a matter of months.

Things began to unravel quickly for TGT investors, as lockdowns were eased and the world opened up. Target stock dropped like a rock and even with a few positive months mixed in — has continued a steady decline into 2025. Today, Target stock is only worth around $94 — a fraction of the $260 per share it was trading for just a few years ago, according to TradingView.com.

Here’s How Much It’d Be Worth Today

Per Target’s corporate website, here’s the historical price of Target stock today, a year ago, 5 years ago and 10 years ago:

Today: $94.87

$94.87 1 year ago: $147.74

$147.74 5 years ago: $122.33

$122.33 10 years ago: $79.32

One Year Ago

If you invested $1,000 in Target stock on May 29, 2024 (a year ago) you would have been able to purchase it at a price of about $147.74 per share.

That means you would own about 6.77 shares of Target stock. Today, Target stock is trading at around $94.87 per share.

Your 6.77 shares of Target stock would now be worth $642.27 — a $357 loss in just one year.

Five Years Ago

But what if you chose to buy and hold Target stock 5 years ago or even 10 years ago?

If you invested $1,000 in Target stock five years ago, you would have been able to purchase it at a price of about $122.33 per share. That means you would own about 8.17 shares of Target stock.

Today, your 8.17 shares of Target stock would now be worth $775,09 — a $225 loss.

Ten Years Ago

But what about 10 years ago? Target shares were trading for around $79.32 10 years ago — meaning your $1,000 would have bought you 12.61 shares of stock.

Today, your 12.61 shares of Target stock would now be worth $1,196.31 — a small $196 gain.

Considering the S&P 500 has more than doubled in price over the last 10 years, you would definitely have underperformed the market over the last decade.

Is Target Stock Still a Good Investment?

Target stock is still suffering from losses — and continuing to lose investor confidence. With the DEI changes, plus Trump’s tariffs — investors may continue to shy away from Target stock. But it’s been around for over 55 years and who knows what the future holds for Target.

If you’re a believer in the retail chain and think it can turn around the bad press and business moves of the last decade — there may be hope.

But as always, when investing in individual stocks, proceed with caution. They are far more volatile than more diversified investments (like index funds).

