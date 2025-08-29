If You Invested $1000 in Take-Two Interactive a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TTWO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Take-Two Interactive's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Take-Two Interactive's main business drivers.

Based in New York City, Take Two Interactive Software is a leading developer and publisher of video games.



Take Two’s games can be played on video consoles, personal computers, mobile devices and tablets. The company earns revenues from the sale of disk-based video game products (known as packaged goods), downloadable contents (DLCs), subscription, micro-transactions and advertising.



Take Two reported net revenues of $5.35 billion for fiscal 2024. Game revenues accounted for 87.7% while the rest came from advertising.



The U.S. accounted for 61% of revenues while the rest came from international operations. Channel-wise, digital online contributed 96% to net revenues, while the rest came from Physical retail and other segment.



The company develops and publishes games through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point and Playdots. The company acquired Zynga in May, 2022.



Rockstar publishes Grand Theft Auto (GTA) and Red Dead Redemption among others.



GTA’s latest instalment, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold-in over 185 million units worldwide and includes access to Grand Theft Auto Online while Red Dead Redemption 2 sold more than 55 million units worldwide.



2K’s internally owned and published franchises include BioShock, Mafia, XCOM and Sid Meier's Civilization. It also publishes externally developed franchises such as Borderlands. Moreover, 2K’s realistic sports simulation titles include NBA 2K series, the WWE 2K series, and the Golf Club.



Take Two's Private Division is the publisher of Kerbal Space Program.



Social Point develops and publishes popular free-to-play mobile games that include Dragon City and Monster Legends.



Take Two has development studios in Australia, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, India, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.



The company sells games both physically and digitally through direct relationships with large retail customers and third-party distributors.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Take-Two Interactive, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2015 would be worth $7,887.84, or a 688.78% gain, as of August 29, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 226.91% and the price of gold increased 189.82% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for TTWO.

Take-Two Interactive delivered a strong first quarter for fiscal 2026, with net bookings rising 17% and GAAP net revenues up 12%, driven by recurrent consumer spending and performance from NBA 2K25, Grand Theft Auto, Zynga titles and mobile games. Recurrent consumer spending grew 14% and represented around 83% of net bookings, highlighting monetization strength. Profitability improved notably, with net income up 22.6% and gross margin expanding to 62.8%, reflecting solid pricing power and disciplined cost management. Encouraged by its results and a robust release pipeline, the company raised its full-year net bookings outlook to $6.05-$6.15 billion. However, GAAP net loss, though narrowed to $11.9 million ($0.07 per share), remains material. Rising R&D costs, up 19% year over year, and high debt of $3.07 billion pose additional pressures.

The stock has jumped 5.46% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

