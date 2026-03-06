If You Invested $1000 in Synopsys a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Synopsys (SNPS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SNPS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Synopsys' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Synopsys' main business drivers.

Synopsys is a vendor of electronic design automation (EDA) software to the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company offers a full suite of products used in the logic synthesis and functional verification phases of chip design, including a broad array of reusable design building blocks. It also sells physical synthesis and physical design products as well as physical verification products.



The company’s products are used to design a chip, from concept to the point of delivery to the manufacturer for fabrication. Synopsis provides software and hardware, which are used to develop electronic systems that incorporate chips. Additionally, the company provides Intellectual Property (IP) used in semiconductor design and manufacturing to simplify the design process and accelerate time-to-market for its customers.



Synopsys reports revenues in three segments, namely Time-Based Products, Upfront Products and Maintenance and Service.



Time-Based Products (49% of fiscal 2025 revenues): Segment revenues are recognized as Technology Subscription License (TSL) revenues. Under this segment, the company recognizes revenues from fees over the period of the license or as and when the installments are paid by the customer, whichever is later.



Upfront Products (29%): These revenues are recognized as Term License revenues. Under this segment, the company recognizes revenues from term licenses in full after the completion of the shipment of the software, wherein at least 75% of the license fee is paid within a year of shipment, after fulfilling all other revenue recognition criteria.



Maintenance and Service (22%): Under this segment revenues come from maintenance fees that are generated over the maintenance period; along with revenues generated from professional service and training fees.



The company conducts its business across five geographic regions namely: North America (45% of fiscal 2025 revenues), China (12%), Europe (13%), Korea (13%) and others (18%).



Synopsys’ competitors include EDA vendors like Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Mentor Graphics Corporation.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Synopsys a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in March 2016 would be worth $9,569.45, or a gain of 856.95%, as of March 6, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 241.54% and the price of gold went up 292.76% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for SNPS.

Synopsys is gaining from solid design wins driven by a robust product portfolio. Growth in the hybrid working trend is driving demand for bandwidth. Strong traction for Synopsys' Fusion Compiler product is boosting its top line. The growing demand for advanced technology, design, IP and security solutions also creates solid prospects. The rising impact of artificial intelligence, 5G, the Internet of Things and big data is driving investments in new computing and machine learning architectures. However, tightening the corporate budget amid ongoing macroeconomic challenges, along with unfavorable currency exchange rates and stiff competition, might hurt its near-term growth prospects. Geopolitical challenges and restrictions on trade with Huawei are other woes. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past six months.

The stock is up 7.76% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

