If You Invested $1000 in Super Micro Computer a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

Super Micro Computer's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Super Micro Computer's main business drivers.

Super Micro Computer, headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global leader in high-performance, energy-efficient IT solutions. Founded in 1993 and reincorporated in Delaware in 2007, Super Micro Computer designs, develops, and manufactures server and storage systems optimized for data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing workloads. The company’s solutions are based on its innovative Server Building Block Solutions architecture.

Super Micro Computer offers a wide portfolio of rack-scale Total IT Solutions, including complete servers, storage systems, blade servers, subsystems and server management software. Its platforms serve diverse verticals, from hyperscale cloud providers to embedded edge applications and are increasingly focused on AI, with expanded support for NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell platforms, as well as liquid cooling technologies to support advanced thermal demands.

It reported total sales of $22 billion for fiscal 2025, up from $15 billion in fiscal 2024. Super Micro Computer operates through one reportable segment but categorizes revenues across product lines. In fiscal 2025, the Server and Storage systems segment generated approximately 98% of net sales, while Subsystems and Accessories accounted for 2%. Geographically, 68% of net sales came from the United States and 32% from international markets, including Taiwan, the Netherlands and other regions.

The company’s customers span more than 1,000 direct accounts across more than 100 countries, in addition to thousands more through its indirect sales channels. Four customers accounted for more than 10% of fiscal 2025 revenues.

Super Micro Computer faces competition from large enterprise technology vendors like Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco and Lenovo, as well as ODMs such as Quanta, Foxconn and Wiwynn.

As of June 30, 2025, SMCI employed 6,238 full-time employees, with nearly half located in San Jose, CA. Its global R&D organization includes more than 3,255 engineers, supporting a strategy centered on delivering next-generation systems tailored to emerging computing trends while maintaining a commitment to green IT and operational efficiency.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Super Micro Computer ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2016 would be worth $10,431.54, or a 943.15% gain, as of February 26, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 255.90% and gold's return of 303.87% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for SMCI.

Super Micro is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for AI infrastructure. The company is often the first to market with the latest AI servers, including systems built on NVIDIA's B200 and GB200 platforms, giving it a strong edge. Its modular design approach allows rapid customization, supported by a large R&D team that integrates the newest chips from NVIDIA and AMD. Super Micro is also expanding into full-stack IT solutions through DCBBS, bundling servers, cooling and networking into one offering. Its liquid cooling technology, DLC-2, supports sustainable data center growth. Nonetheless, trade restrictions and strong competition may hurt global sales. Lingering concerns from past accounting issues remain a major negative.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 7.66%, and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

