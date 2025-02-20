If You Invested $1000 in Sony a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Sony's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Sony's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Sony Group Corporation (known as Sony Corporation till March 2021) designs, manufactures and sells several consumer and industrial electronic equipment. The company’s product roster comprises audio and video equipment, televisions, network services, game hardware and software, mobile phones and image sensors. Additionally, Sony is active in the production, acquisition and distribution of recorded music and the management and licensing of the words and music for songs.



In addition, Sony operates several financial services businesses that include banking operations and life and non-life insurance operations, both of which are managed by its Japanese subsidiaries. Sony Financial Group mainly focuses on insurance, banking and other operations primarily through Sony Life. Markedly, Sony Bank offers mortgage loans and foreign-currency deposits to consumers via online services. Also, the company has an advertising agency and a network services business in Japan.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2016, Sony realigned its business, which primarily involved repositioning of operations related to its All Other segment.



The company currently has six major reportable segments – G&NS (accounting for 32.8% of total operating revenues in fiscal 2023); Music (12.4%); Pictures (11.5%); Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) (18.9%); Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) (12.3%); and Financial Services (12.1%).



(Note: Zacks identifies fiscal years by the month in which the fiscal year ends, while SONY identifies its fiscal year by the calendar year in which it begins; so comparable figures for any given fiscal year, as published by SONY, will refer to this same fiscal year as being the year before the same year, as identified by Zacks)

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Sony, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2015 would be worth $4,515.89, or a gain of 351.59%, as of February 20, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 192.93% and the price of gold went up 133.61% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for SONY.

Sony’s fiscal third-quarter results were driven by strength across Game & Network Services (G&NS), Music and Financial Services amid weakness in the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) unit. Financial Services sales soared 130% fueled by solid revenue growth at Sony Life and higher investment gains from market volatility. The Music unit’s sales rose 14% due to higher revenues from streaming services in Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Solid hardware and non-first-party game software sales and forex impacts drove the GN&S unit. However, a fall in television and smartphone sales due to lower unit shipments hurt ET&S. Soft sales of image sensors for mobile products and lower unit sales impeded growth for the I&SS unit. It has raised its fiscal 2024 sales view to ¥13,200 billion from ¥12,710 billion

The stock has jumped 18.16% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

