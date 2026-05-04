If You Invested $1000 in Silicon Motion 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Silicon Motion (SIMO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SIMO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Silicon Motion's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Silicon Motion's main business drivers.

Founded in 1995, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.



On May 31, 2019, Silicon Motion announced that it concluded the sale of its mobile communications business to Dialog Semiconductor Plc. for $45 million.



Post the divestiture, the company’s product portfolio is primarily aimed at SSD controllers in the mobile storage market.



Mobile storage remains its core focus, with offerings including embedded memory controllers, SSD controllers and solutions, flash memory card controllers, and USB flash drive controllers.



Embedded memory controllers include products for eMMC and multi-chip package solutions integrating NAND flash and mobile DRAM, as well as controllers for other embedded storage solutions across commercial and industrial applications.



SSD controllers and solutions include SATA SSD controllers, single-chip SSDs, and Ferri single-package SSD solutions. The company continues to expand into higher-performance segments with PCIe Gen5 controllers that offer improved power efficiency and performance.



Enterprise storage solutions, including Shannon and newer enterprise-class controllers such as MonTitan, are designed for hyperscale data centers, offering high capacity, low latency, and high IOPS.



Flash memory card controllers support major formats such as Compact Flash, SD, and Memory Stick, while USB flash drive controllers serve consumer and computing storage needs.



The company is expanding into automotive, industrial, and AI infrastructure markets with products such as boot drive solutions and enterprise SSD controllers. Recent product launches include PCIe Gen5-based enterprise controllers and AI-optimized storage solutions targeting data centers and edge computing.



In the first quarter of 2026, Silicon Motion reported revenue of $342.1 million, reflecting growth across embedded controllers and enterprise solutions, alongside continued expansion into new end markets.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Silicon Motion, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $6,083.53, or a 508.35% gain, as of May 4, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 250.08% and the price of gold increased 256.51% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for SIMO.

Silicon Motion reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results, with both top and bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is benefiting from sustained demand across embedded storage, automotive, and emerging AI-driven enterprise applications, with recent results showing rapid revenue growth and expanding profitability as new controllers and solutions scale. Market share gains in eMMC and UFS and early traction in enterprise and boot drive products support continued momentum. However, exposure to cyclical end markets such as smartphones and PCs, and rising competitive intensity, remain key constraints. It is exposed to significant customer-concentration risk. Given the competitive nature of the industry, loss of any of its key customers will severely impact the company's results.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 105.90%, and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.