If You Invested $1000 in ON Semiconductor Corp. a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ON for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

ON Semiconductor Corp.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at ON Semiconductor Corp.'s main business drivers.

On Semiconductor, through its onsemi brand, offers intelligent power and intelligent sensing solutions with a focus on automotive and industrial markets. The company’s power technologies are used to address the growing power demands of AI and data centers.



ON Semiconductor reported revenues of $5.995 billion in 2025. The company reports revenues through three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), the Analog and Mixed-Signal Group (AMG) and the Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG).



PSG accounted for 46.8% of 2025 revenues. The segment offers SiC, discrete, MOSFET and power module products. The SiC JFET product acquired from Qorvo is added to PSG segment.



AMG contributed 37.7% of 2025 revenues. The segment offers products including analog, ASIC, logic and isolation, non-volatile memory, foundry products/services, gate driver products and LSI products.



ISG accounted for 15.5% of 2025 revenues. The segment offers actuator drivers, CMOS image sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, short-wavelength infrared products and indirect time of flight sensors products.



Distributors accounted for 54% of 2025 revenues while sales to direct customers contributed the remaining 46%.



In terms of end markets, automotive and industrial accounted for 51% and 28% of 2025 revenues. Other end-markets contributed 21% of revenues in 2025.



On Semiconductor faces stiff competition from Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Wolfspeed, ROHM Semiconductor and Nexperia BV in the PSG segment. AMG segment competitors are Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, Monolithic Power Systems and NXP Semiconductors. In the ISG segment major competitors are Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung Electronics, and Omnivision Technologies.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in ON Semiconductor Corp. ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $12,637.99, or a gain of 1,163.80%, as of May 18, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 261.99% and gold's return of 247.45% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for ON.

ON Semiconductor is exiting the trough with demand improving through Q1 2026 and AI data center revenue growing more than 30% sequentially. Management expects AI data center revenue to double year over year in 2026, supported by broader adoption across the power tree and deeper engagement with leading hyperscalers. Automotive remains a core pillar as the company ramps Treo, expands wins in zonal architectures and strengthens its position in next generation EV power, including higher voltage platforms. A growing GaN pipeline and prior power acquisitions extend the roadmap. Fab Right actions and a leaner cost structure are supporting gross margin expansion, while share repurchases remain sizable. Risks include uneven macro demand, pricing and utilization sensitivity, elevated inventories, and ongoing restructuring charges.

Shares have gained 36.26% over the past four weeks and there have been 12 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.