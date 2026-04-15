If You Invested $1000 in ON Semiconductor Corp. a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ON for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

ON Semiconductor Corp.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at ON Semiconductor Corp.'s main business drivers.

On Semiconductor, through its onsemi brand, offers intelligent power and intelligent sensing solutions with a focus on automotive and industrial markets. The company’s power technologies are used to address the growing power demands of AI and data centers.



ON Semiconductor reported revenues of $5.995 billion in 2025. The company reports revenues through three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), the Analog and Mixed-Signal Group (AMG) and the Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG).



PSG accounted for 46.8% of 2025 revenues. The segment offers SiC, discrete, MOSFET and power module products. The SiC JFET product acquired from Qorvo is added to PSG segment.



AMG contributed 37.7% of 2025 revenues. The segment offers products including analog, ASIC, logic and isolation, non-volatile memory, foundry products/services, gate driver products and LSI products.



ISG accounted for 15.5% of 2025 revenues. The segment offers actuator drivers, CMOS image sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, short-wavelength infrared products and indirect time of flight sensors products.



Distributors accounted for 54% of 2025 revenues while sales to direct customers contributed the remaining 46%.



In terms of end markets, automotive and industrial accounted for 51% and 28% of 2025 revenues. Other end-markets contributed 21% of revenues in 2025.



On Semiconductor faces stiff competition from Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Wolfspeed, ROHM Semiconductor and Nexperia BV in the PSG segment. AMG segment competitors are Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, Monolithic Power Systems and NXP Semiconductors. In the ISG segment major competitors are Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung Electronics, and Omnivision Technologies.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For ON Semiconductor Corp., if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2016 would be worth $7,389.74, or a 638.97% gain, as of April 15, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 234.52% and gold's return of 277.45% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for ON too.

ON Semiconductor benefits from a strong focus on automotive, industrial, and AI markets. Its Treo platform is scaling rapidly, with a design funnel exceeding $1 billion, driven by strong customer engagement. Innovations like vertical GaN (vGaN) and SiC JFET are enhancing performance and efficiency, targeting high-growth areas, such as AI data centers, EVs, and renewable energy. The acquisition of Vcore Power Technology strengthens its analog and mixed-signal portfolio, enabling advanced solutions for next-generation AI data centers. It anticipates Q1 revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. However, ON suffers from ongoing macroeconomic softness in certain regions, such as Europe and China. Seasonal patterns and underutilization charges impact gross margins.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 18.15%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.