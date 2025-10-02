If You Invested $1000 in Seagate a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Seagate (STX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to STX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Seagate's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Seagate's main business drivers.

Headquartered at Dublin, Ireland, Seagate is a leading provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions. The company’s primary product offering is hard disk drives which is commonly referred to as disk drives, hard drives or HDDs. HDDs are used as the primary medium for storing digitally encoded data on rapidly rotating disks with magnetic surfaces.

Seagate also develops other electronic data storage products such as SSDs (solid state drives) and storage subsystems. Also, the company offers storage solutions like a scalable edge-to-cloud mass data platform that includes data transfer shuttles and a storage-as-a-service cloud.

The HDD and SSD product portfolio includes Serial Attached SCSI (SAS), Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA), and NonVolatile Memory Express (NVMe) based designs to support various mass capacity and legacy applications. The systems portfolio includes storage subsystems for scale-out storage servers, enterprises, cloud service providers (CSPs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Seagate reported revenues of $9.1 billion in fiscal 2025. It offers its products under two heads — Mass Capacity Storage and Legacy.

The Mass Capacity Storage product line includes high-capacity enterprise HDDs that ship in capacities of up to 44TB. The portfolio also includes enterprise nearline SSDs, video and image HDDs (VIA) and network attached storage (NAS) HDDs and SSDs. In fiscal 2025, the company shipped 595 exabytes of HDD storage capacity. It generated 80% of its revenues from OEMs, 12% from distributors and 8% from retailers. Regionally, 49% came from the Americas, 41% from the Asia Pacific and 10% from EMEA.

The legacy product line includes desktop drives, mission critical HDDs and SSDs and external storage solutions with capacities up to 20TB, shipped under the Seagate Ultra Touch, One Touch, Expansion and Basics product lines and the LaCie brand.

Mass capacity drove 81% of revenues and accounted for 552 of 595 exabytes shipped, while Legacy and Other made up 12% of revenues and accounted for the remaining 7% of exabytes shipped. HDD price per terabyte was $14.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Seagate, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $5,992.53, or a 499.25% gain, as of October 2, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 248.85% and gold's return of 226.66% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for STX too.

Solid cloud demand with HAMR ramp-up boosting the long-term outlook bodes well for Seagate. Mass capacity revenues are gaining from robust nearline cloud demand, while nearline sales to enterprise and OEMs are rising with steady demand expected ahead. High-capacity nearline adoption and pricing actions are aiding its margins. Rising edge data, AI growth and data sovereignty are driving demand for mass capacity storage beyond the cloud. Management outlined a vivid fiscal 2026 plan focused on HAMR adoption, margin growth and disciplined capital use. It expects fiscal first-quarter revenues of $2.5 billion (+/-$150M), implying 15% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Seagate is ramping up Mozaic 3+ production, with key CSP qualifications on track for mid-2026. However, high debt load to pursue accretive investment, stiff rivalry and FX woes pose concerns

The stock has jumped 45.67% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

