If You Invested $1000 in Seagate a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Seagate (STX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to STX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Seagate's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Seagate's main business drivers.

Headquartered at Dublin, Ireland, Seagate is leading provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions. The company’s primary product offering is hard disk drives which is commonly referred to as disk drives, hard drives or HDDs. HDDs are used as the primary medium for storing digitally encoded data on rapidly rotating disks with magnetic surfaces.



Seagate also develops other electronic data storage products such as SSD (solid state drive) and storage subsystems. Also, the company offers storage solutions like a scalable edge-to-cloud mass data platform that includes data transfer shuttles and a storage-as-a-service cloud.



The HDD and SSD product portfolio includes Serial Attached SCSI (SAS), Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA), and NonVolatile Memory Express (NVMe) based designs to support a various mass capacity and legacy applications. The systems portfolio includes storage subsystems for scale-out storage servers, enterprises, cloud service providers (CSPs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).



Seagate reported revenues of $6.6 billion in fiscal 2024. The company offers its products under two heads — Mass Capacity Storage and Legacy.



The Mass Capacity Storage product line includes high-capacity enterprise HDDs ship in capacities of up to 30TB. The company plans to ramp up volume for HAMR (heat-assisted magnetic recording) 30+TB qualification units in early calendar-year 2024. The portfolio also includes enterprise nearline SSDs, video and image HDDs (VIA) and NAS HDDs and SSDs. In fiscal 2024, the company shipped 398 exabytes of HDD storage capacity.



The legacy product line includes desktop drives, mission critical HDDs and SSDs and external storage solutions with capacities up to 20TB shipped, under the Seagate Ultra Touch, One Touch, Expansion and Basics product lines and the LaCie brand.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Seagate a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2015 would be worth $3,047.14, or a 204.71% gain, as of July 18, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 196.12% and the price of gold increased 183.10% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for STX.

Business improvement strategies, strong market conditions and focus on advanced tech like HAMR are aiding Seagate's performance. Continued momentum in mass capacity revenues, driven by robust nearline cloud demand, propels the growth trajectory. Nearline cloud revenues and exabyte shipments are riding on a favorable demand environment amid supply constraints and AI-driven cloud expansion. Its Mozaic HAMR drives, offering 3TB per disk, are being shipped to qualified customers, with broader cloud rollout planned for the second half of 2025. Margins expanded more than 1,000 bps year over year in the reported quarter end, led by high-capacity nearline drives and pricing. Fiscal fourth-quarter revenues are expected at $2.4 billion (+/- $150 million), with stable demand and minimal tariff impact. Our current estimate is $2,402 million. Macroeconomic woes and a high debt hurt it.

The stock is up 11.74% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

