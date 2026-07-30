If You Invested $1000 in Ross Stores a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Ross Stores (ROST) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ROST for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Ross Stores' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Ross Stores' main business drivers.

Based in Dublin, CA, Ross Stores Inc. operates as an off-price retailer of apparel and home accessories, primarily in the United States. The company operates its stores under the Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS names. The company’s stores are located mostly in community and neighborhood shopping centers in heavily populated urban and suburban areas.



Ross Stores primarily offers in-season, branded, and designer apparel, footwear, accessories and other home-related merchandise for everyone in the family. This format primarily targets middle-income households. Prices offered at Ross are generally 20% to 60% below the regular prices of most department and specialty stores.



dd’s DISCOUNTS features more moderately-priced first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family. These stores target moderate-income households. The dd’s DISCOUNTS stores offer products at a 20% to 70% lesser price than the moderate department and discount stores.

Ross Stores remains focused with its store expansion initiatives over the years. Further, the company’s efforts to expand base by making efforts to increase penetration in the existing as well as new markets.

As of May 2, 2026, the company operated a total of 2,282 stores, including 1,917 Ross Dress for Less stores in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico, and 365 dd's DISCOUNTS locations across 22 states.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Ross Stores, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in July 2016 would be worth $4,075.04, or a gain of 307.50%, as of July 30, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 236.59% and the price of gold increased 187.70% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for ROST.

Ross Stores' shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months, reflecting strong execution of its off-price retail model. The company continues to benefit from solid demand for value-driven merchandise, delivering 21% sales growth and 17% comps growth in first-quarter fiscal 2026, supported by effective merchandising and marketing initiatives. Ross Stores is also progressing well on store-expansion plans, with long-term growth potential across both banners, targeting 2,900 Ross Dress for Less and 700 dd's DISCOUNTS stores. For fiscal 2026, ROST expects comps growth of 6-7%, with earnings of $7.50-$7.74, up 13-17% year over year. Solid financial flexibility, disciplined capital allocation and ongoing share repurchases highlight ROST's commitment to shareholder returns, underscoring a robust business for continued growth.

The stock has jumped 18.91% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 4 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.