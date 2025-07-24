If You Invested $1000 in ResMed a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in ResMed (RMD) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to RMD for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

ResMed's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at ResMed's main business drivers.

Resmed, Inc. holds a major position as designer, manufacturer, as well as a distributor in the worldwide market for generators, masks, and related accessories for the treatment of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) and other respiratory disorders. SDB includes obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other respiratory disorders that occur during sleep.

The company currently has two operating segments — Sleep and Respiratory Care (87.5% of total revenues in fiscal 2024) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) (approximately 12.5% in fiscal 2024). In fiscal 2024, the first and second segments registered revenue growth of 10% and 17%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 level.

Sleep and Respiratory Care includes Device, and Masks and other.

Devices include continuous positive airway pressure ("CPAP"), variable positive airway pressure ("VPAP") and AutoSet systems for the titration and treatment of SDB. During fiscal year 2017, AirMini, the smallest portable CPAP on the market was launched. The company also acquired a line of Chinese-developed and manufactured sleep and ventilation devices with the acquisition of Curative Medical in fiscal year 2016.

Masks and others: This portfolio consist of different masks for SDB treatments like AirFit F20 in the full-face category and the AirFit N20, AirFit N30i, AirTouch N20 etc.

SaaS: Following multiple acquisitions, including Brightree LLC in April 2016, HEALTHCARE first in July 2018 and MatrixCare in November 2018, Resmed operates the SaaS business in the United States and Germany. This includes out-of-hospital software platforms designed to support professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy at home or in a care setting of their choice.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in ResMed, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2015 would be worth $4,858.18, or a 385.82% gain, as of July 24, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 202.50% and the price of gold increased 196.33% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for RMD too.

Resmed benefits from its robust Mask business, where resupply programs are powered by a digital health ecosystem. The company continues to see strength in the global supply of its cloud-connected platforms, such as AirSense10 and AirSense11. The strong uptake of the myAir app is likely to lead to higher adherence to therapy among patients. Resmed's continuous efforts to invest and expand in theglobal marketlook encouraging. We expect its revenues to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during fiscal 2025-2027. Meanwhile, the company has been witnessing pressure on its margins over the past few quarters due to varied macroeconomic issues. Pricing pressure in the United States and Europe continues to remain challenging, hurting Resmed's business. A balance sheet with a high debt burden is worrisome.

The stock is up 5.99% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

