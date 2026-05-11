If You Invested $1000 in Reliance a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Reliance (RS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to RS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Reliance's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Reliance's main business drivers.

Los Angeles-based Reliance, Inc. is a leading metals service center company engaged in value-added materials management and metals processing services. It also distributes over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers across a vast spectrum of industries. Reliance is the biggest North American metals service center company based on revenues, with more than 300 locations. Reliance recorded net sales of $14,294 million in 2025. Its major products are carbon steel (55% of 2025 sales), aluminum (17%), stainless steel (14%) and alloy (4%).



Reliance has 200 processing and distribution centers spread across 39 states in the United States and in foreign countries such as Belgium, Canada, China, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea and the U.K. Although the company has a diverse geographic presence, the southeastern United States generates the majority of its sales.



Reliance provides metals processing services, such as cutting-to-length, blanking, slitting, burning, plasma burning, precision plate sawing, and shearing, among others, all to customer specifications. These services save time and labor and reduce the overall manufacturing costs for the customer. The company improves its operating results through strategic acquisitions and the expansion of its existing operations.



The company, in March 2018, completed its purchase of all the issued and outstanding capital stock of DuBose National Energy Services, Inc. (DuBose Energy) and its affiliate, DuBose National Energy Fasteners & Machined Parts, Inc. (DuBose Fasteners) for an undisclosed price. DuBose Energy and DuBose Fasteners specialize in the fabrication, supply and distribution of metal and metal products to the nuclear industry, including utilities, component manufacturers and contractors.



Moreover, Reliance, in November 2018, completed the purchase of all of the membership interests of All Metals Holding, LLC, including its operating subsidiaries, All Metals Processing & Logistics, Inc. (“AMPL”) and All Metals Transportation and Logistics, Inc. (“AMTL”).

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Reliance, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $5,036.00, or a 403.60% gain, as of May 11, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 259.67% and the price of gold increased 255.20% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for RS too.

Reliance's adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2026 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expected to benefit from favorable demand across most end markets in 2026, driven by a strong rise in non-residential construction and public infrastructure, manufacturing activity and new multiyear contracts. Reliance continues to enhance operating performance through strategic acquisitions that diversify end markets, supported by strong cash generation and a healthy balance sheet. However, the semiconductor market remains weak due to excess inventory, and softness continues in commercial aerospace. Moreover, macroeconomic uncertainty and potential tariff-related costs remain risks. Higher aluminum costs are also expected to weigh on margins.

The stock has jumped 14.61% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 4 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.