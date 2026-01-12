If You Invested $1000 in RBC Bearings a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in RBC Bearings (RBC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to RBC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

RBC Bearings' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at RBC Bearings' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Oxford, CT, RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and distributes engineered bearings and precision components. The bearings are tools that reduce damage and energy loss and enable proper power transmission in most machines and mechanical systems. The company sells its products through sales experts and uses product managers, marketing managers, customer service representatives and product application engineers in its selling efforts. Its products are sold to a wide variety of original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and distributors who are widely dispersed geographically.



On a geographical basis, the company has operations in the United States (88.6% of fiscal 2025 net revenues) and international markets (11.4%).



In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, RBC Bearings acquired the DODGE mechanical power transmission division of Asea Brown Boveri Ltd. With the buyout, RBC Bearings changed its reportable segments from the previous four — Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products — to the present two segments — Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. A brief discussion of the segments is provided below:



Aerospace/Defense segment (36.2% of total revenues in fiscal 2025): The segment houses the company’s operations that involve manufacturing and supplying engineered bearings and precision components for customers in the commercial and defense aerospace markets. Also, its products are used for ground and sea defense purposes.

Industrial segment (63.8% of total revenues in fiscal 2025): The segment deals with making and supplying bearings and components for industrial applications. Customers are in mining, power transmission, commercial truck, energy, construction, agricultural machinery and other markets.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For RBC Bearings, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in January 2016 would be worth $8,168.34, or a gain of 716.83%, as of January 12, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 262.44% and the price of gold increased 297.73% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for RBC too.

RBC Bearings is benefiting from strength in its Aerospace/Defense unit. Strength in the commercial aerospace market, driven by strong growth in orders from the aftermarket verticals, bodes well for the Aerospace/Defense unit. An increase in demand for the company's bearings and engineered component products in the defense market is expected to be beneficial. Solid momentum in the Industrial segment, driven by strength in food & beverage, grain and aggregate & cement markets, also bodes well for the company. Solid shareholder-friendly policies raise the stock's attractiveness. However, escalating operating expenses, due to high raw material costs, pose a threat to its bottom line. Weakness in the oil & gas and semiconductor machinery end markets is concerning for it. Also, foreign currency headwinds are added concerns.

Shares have gained 5.87% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.