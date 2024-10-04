If You Invested $1000 in Quanta Services a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Quanta Services (PWR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PWR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Quanta Services' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Quanta Services' main business drivers.

Quanta is a leading national provider of specialty contracting services, and one of the largest contractors serving the transmission and distribution sector of the North American electric utility industry. Quanta has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and other selected international markets.

Starting from fourth-quarter 2021, Quanta reports results under three reportable segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions, and Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions.

The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment (which accounted for 46.5% of 2023 revenues) provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry. Services performed include design, installation, upgrade, repair and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution networks, and sub-station facilities; emergency restoration services; installation of “smart grid” technology on electric power networks; and communications infrastructure services.



Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions segment (29.5%) provides infrastructure solutions to clients involved in the renewable energy and/or related infrastructure. This segment provides services related to engineering, procurement, new construction, upgrade, and repair and maintenance of utility-scale wind, solar and hydropower generation facilities as well as battery storage facilities.

The Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment (24%) provides solutions to customers involved in the transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products. Services include design, installation, repair and maintenance of oil and gas transmission and distribution systems, and related trenching and directional boring services. Also, this segment provides pipeline protection services, high-pressure and critical-path turnaround services to the downstream and midstream energy markets.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Quanta Services ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2014 would be worth $8,382.02, or a 738.20% gain, as of October 4, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 189.65% and the price of gold increased 114.20% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for PWR.

Shares of Quanta have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company is benefiting from robust demand for its services, propelled by customers' multi-year initiatives aimed at modernizing and fortifying utility infrastructure, expanding renewable energy generation and transmission infrastructure, and transitioning toward a low-carbon economy. Accretive acquisitions and a solid growth strategy are added benefits. Impressively, Quanta has raised its 2024 guidance, owing to the expected contributions from its recent acquisition of CEI. It still envisions delivering more than 15% adjusted EPS CAGR through 2026. Earnings estimates for 2024 have trended upward in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism. However, regulatory hurdles, cyclical business nature, and oil & gas volatility are concerns.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 18.70%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

