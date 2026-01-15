If You Invested $1000 in Quanta Services 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Quanta Services (PWR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PWR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Quanta Services' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Quanta Services' main business drivers.

Quanta Services, Inc. is a leading national provider of specialty contracting services, and one of the largest contractors serving the transmission and distribution sector of the North American electric utility industry. Quanta has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and other selected international markets.



Starting from the first quarter of 2025, Quanta reports results under two reportable segments: Electric Infrastructure Solutions and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions. The move highlights efficient allocation of resources and better management of the strategies and comprehensive solutions for its growing and increasingly converging addressable markets.



Electric Infrastructure Solutions segment (accounting for 79.3% of first-quarter 2025 revenues): This segment is the amalgamation of the previously reported Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions and the Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions segments. This new segment indulges in comprehensive services for the electric power, renewable energy, technology and communications markets. A few of its core services include the design, procurement, new construction, upgrade and repair and maintenance services for electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure; solar and hydropower generation facilities and battery storage facilities; and installation of “smart grid” technologies on electric power networks.



Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment (20.7%): This segment provides solutions to customers involved in the transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products. Services include design, installation, repair and maintenance of oil and gas transmission and distribution systems, and related trenching and directional boring services. Also, this segment provides pipeline protection services, high-pressure and critical-path turnaround services to the downstream and midstream energy markets.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Quanta Services a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in January 2016 would be worth $24,241.26, or a gain of 2,324.13%, as of January 15, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 260.42% and the price of gold increased 313.45% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for PWR too.

Shares of Quanta have outperformed the industry in the past six months. It is benefiting from heightened demand in its Electric segment, which continues to gain traction as utilities and large-scale customers accelerate investments in power generation and grid modernization projects. Quanta's backlog reached a record $39.2 billion in the third quarter of 2025, up 15.4% year over year, underscoring robust demand visibility. Remaining performance obligations rose to $21 billion. Earnings estimates for 2025 moved up in the past 30 days, while those for 2026 were up in the past seven days, depicting analysts' optimism about its growth potential. However, rising labor and material costs, regulatory reliance and cyclical utility spending create risks for Quanta, with competition and a valuation premium tempering its near-term upside.

The stock is up 5.51% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

